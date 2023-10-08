(Video) Liverpool might have reason to yet again feel aggrieved with a refereeing decision

We all know about the raw deal Liverpool got from the officials both on and off the pitch in their defeat to Tottenham last weekend, and Jurgen Klopp might have a legitimate grievance today as well.

The Reds once again recovered from conceding the opening goal to go in at half-time with a 2-1 lead, with Mo Salah netting both for the visitors at the Amex Stadium.

The second of those came from a penalty, and even though Anthony Taylor awarded the spot kick, perhaps he didn’t go far enough.

Pascal Gross’ shirt tug on Dominik Szoboszlai was as blatant as they come, grabbing it at the top of the neck and leaving us wondering whether the Hungarian was at risk of getting strangled.

It was the type of foul which surely should’ve merited a yellow card at least, especially considering some of the ridiculously trivial booking which are handed out every week in the Premier League.

You can view Gross’ shirt tug on Szoboszlai below, taken from Canal+ Sport’s match coverage and shared on Twitter/X by @anisarchives: