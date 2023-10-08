‘Absolutely dreadful’ – Ian Doyle laments ‘awful’ first-half Liverpool moment against Brighton

Ian Doyle lamented the ‘dreadful’ manner in which Liverpool yet again fell behind in a Premier League game, conceding first against Brighton on Sunday afternoon.

The deadlock was broken on 21 minutes as Alexis Mac Allister, facing his former club for the first time, was caught in possession by Simon Adingra. He ran into space in front of him before firing past Alisson Becker, whose positioning left a lot to be desired.

Providing match updates on X, the Liverpool Echo journalist didn’t sugarcoat just how sloppily the Reds gifted the home side that opener at the Amex Stadium.

He posted: “An awful goal. Mac Allister loses the ball from Van Dijk pass and Adingra has a shot from miles out that seems to go straight through Alisson who lost his bearings. Absolutely dreadful.”

Sadly, there’s no point in trying to describe that goal as anything other than a horror show from a Liverpool perspective.

Virgil van Dijk’s pass to Mac Allister was lethargic, but the Argentine still should’ve done so much better than to allow Adingra to dispossess him so easily.

Even the usually outstanding Alisson will also feel very disappointed with his role in proceedings, caught in something of a no-man’s-land inside his penalty area as the Brighton goalscorer took aim from almost 30 yards and was duly rewarded.

Jurgen Klopp will be livid about the manner in which Liverpool fell behind, and the Reds simply can’t afford to give away such gifts at Premier League level.

