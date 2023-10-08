‘I am too old’ – Jurgen Klopp weighs in on controversial talking point from Liverpool’s draw with Brighton

Liverpool will perhaps once again feel frustrated by one refereeing decision during today’s 2-2 draw with Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

The Reds found themselves behind after a lacklustre Virgil van Dijk pass was intercepted by Simon Adingra who fired past Alisson Becker.

A brace from Mo Salah then had Jurgen Klopp’s side ahead at the break but a goal from Lewis Dunk as the game approached the final 10 minutes meant the spoils were shared on the south coast.

The goal to put Liverpool ahead came from the penalty spot with Mo Salah firing home emphatically after Dominik Szoboszlai was dragged to the ground by Pascal Gross inside the area.

Despite the German clearly denying a goal scoring opportunity and being penalised for the foul, he could’ve very easily been dismissed but bizarrely avoided any caution at all.

Klopp was asked about the incident following the game but provided a rather frustrated response (in comments relayed by the ECHO’s Paul Gorst on X).

Klopp asked if he thought it should have been a red for Gross: "I am over it. I am too old." — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) October 8, 2023

