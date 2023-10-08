Liverpool fan explains why Michael Oliver failed to send off Mateo Kovacic against Arsenal

Arsenal earned all three points against Manchester City earlier today with a 1-0 victory at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta was a very happy man at the full-time whistle but had the game not gone his side’s way there would’ve been huge uproar regarding one refereeing decision earlier in the game.

City midfielder Mateo Kovacic threw in a nasty tackle on Martin Odegaard during the first half which could’ve very easily seen him dismissed.

Following a VAR review it was decided that Michael Oliver’s on field decision of a yellow card was the correct one – much to the bemusement of the Arsenal bench.

READ MORE: (Video) De Zerbi shows his class with brilliant Mac Allister gesture after full-time whistle

The Croatia international then, just minutes later, threw in another late sliding tackle and caught Declan Rice on the ankle.

Oliver immediately waved away protests from Arsenal players for the ex-Chelsea man to be awarded a second yellow and one Liverpool supporter (@BackseatsmanLFC on X) has explained why the 29-year-old was not dismissed.

Michael Oliver (ref today) was, of course, the other official to receive payment from City's owners to referee a match in the UAE. Not even trying to push a conspiracies but it just makes every decision like this have a question mark over it. Crazy to let them fly out there. https://t.co/vZ2awU9gJl — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) October 8, 2023

It’s hugely concerning that Premier League referees are being employed by the owners of a club in the same division but hey-ho!

Nothing really surprises anymore following the abysmal officiating we’ve seen in recent weeks.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 7 Review 🤩: Disaster for Liverpool, captain Watkins? Injuries piling up…