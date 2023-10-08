100% tackle success rate & 8 recoveries; 25 y/o Liverpool man can be pleased with his performance at Brighton

Trent Alexander-Arnold started his first Premier League game for over a month at the Amex Stadium today and despite Liverpool dropping two points the Scouser can be pleased with his performance.

The Academy graduate started in his usual right back position but was drifting into midfield when we had possession of the ball – a tactic that Jurgen Klopp has adopted with his right-sided full-backs since the back end of last season.

The England international may not have added to his 55 Premier League assists but he did a good job in keeping Kaoru Mitoma quiet before Joe Gomez replaced him with 10 minutes remaining.

READ MORE: Interesting Nunez-Salah statistic emerges after Liverpool’s draw with Brighton

@BenBocsak (via X) has highlighted some of Alexander-Arnold’s impressive statistics from our clash with the Seagulls on a ground where we lost twice last season.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Trent Alexander-Arnold was superb today. Thought he did a really good job up against Kaoru Mitoma. – 3/3 tackles won

– 8 recoveries

– 1 interception

– 3/5 duels won Have to give credit where credit is due. Last season he struggled against Brighton but looked solid… pic.twitter.com/jKg7pwNRiz — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) October 8, 2023

The decision to replace one of our more creative players as we searched for a winner certainly may have raised a few eyebrows but it’s understandable with our No. 66 potentially yet to return to full fitness following his recent hamstring injury.

The 25-year-old has been included in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the upcoming games with Australia and Italy but it remains to be seen how much game time he will receive.

Once domestic football returns in a fortnight we face Everton at Anfield in the first Merseyside derby of the season.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 7 Review 🤩: Disaster for Liverpool, captain Watkins? Injuries piling up…