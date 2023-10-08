Wataru Endo starts as Gravenberch decision made – predicted Liverpool v Brighton team news

Liverpool will want to take advantage of the disarray at Brighton and Hove Albion of late to vanquish their own league demons following a controversial defeat to Tottenham the prior weekend.

The Merseysiders, it’s fair to say, have otherwise enjoyed a particularly strong start to their 2023/24 campaign in stark comparison to the previous season.

Jurgen Klopp has thus far steered his side to fourth in the table, only four points short of the league-toppers ahead of their upcoming trip to the South Coast.

Alisson Becker will no doubt be the man placed between the sticks once again behind a centre-back partnership of Virgil van Dijk and, likely, Joel Matip after Ibrahima Konate played the full 90 minutes against Royal Union Saint-Gilloise in the midweek.

The midfield was a source of great consternation for us here at Empire of the Kop, with Ryan Gravenberch’s performance deservedly putting him in the running for a first league start.

With further consideration, we’ve opted for a midfield three of Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai following the loss of metronome Curtis Jones to a three-game ban. Though, we’ve be pleasantly surprised to see our Dutch signing in the starting-XI this afternoon.

Completing the set, we imagine we’ll see Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah lining up at the spear’s head.

EOTK’s Predicted XI: Alisson, Robertson, Van Dijk, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Nunez, Salah

