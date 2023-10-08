(Video) Liverpool’s montage to mark Jurgen Klopp’s 8-year anniversary will have fans welling up

It was eight years ago today that Jurgen Klopp was appointed Liverpool manager, and only the most optimistic of Reds fans could’ve dreamed of what followed.

Apart from the Europa League, the German has won every trophy for which he’s competed at the club, most memorably the Champions League triumph in 2019 and Premier League crown the following year.

To mark the anniversary of his arrival at Anfield, LFC’s social media team shared a video montage looking back on the highlights of his reign since he first walked through the door in 2015.

Including clips from his famous ‘doubters to believers’ introductory press conference, right up to the early weeks of this season, the footage and accompanying music could have Liverpool fans welling up with pride and emotion.

Looking back at those special moments makes us thankful every day that we have Jurgen as our manager. 8 October 2015 is definitely a seminal date in the modern history of this club.

You can view the Klopp montage below, via @LFC on Twitter/X: