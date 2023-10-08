‘I’d be shocked’ – Merson offers his score prediction for Liverpool’s trip to Brighton

Paul Merson has claimed he’d be ‘shocked’ if Brighton were to take all three points from their clash with Liverpool today.

Despite a positive result in the Europa League on Thursday, Roberto De Zerbi’s side were thrashed 6-1 at Villa Park last weekend and will therefore be looking for a reaction.

The Reds, meanwhile, suffered their first defeat of the season against Spurs last week but can reduce the gap to the north London outfit at the top of the table to just one point with a win at the Amex Stadium.

“Brighton are one of those teams that are very dangerous when the pressure isn’t on them,” Merson told Sportskeeda. “They were thinking about a top-four place the other day and the pressure was on before they got absolutely slaughtered by Aston Villa. I’d be shocked if Brighton are able to beat this Liverpool team.

“Liverpool are a very good team – they’re better than what people think they are. They were bang unlucky last week, and it wasn’t only because of VAR. This will be an open football game with a lot of goals, but I don’t see how Brighton’s defence can live with Jurgen Klopp’s side. Liverpool have got more firepower than Aston Villa and should be able to beat Brighton. Brighton 1-3 Liverpool.”

There’s no doubt that Brighton are a quality side and when they’re at their best they can beat anyone.

The same can be said for Jurgen Klopp’s side, however, and the Merseysiders returned to winning ways on Thursday with a defeat of Union SG in the Europa League.

Our German tactician has made six changes for today’s clash with the Seagulls with Ryan Gravenberch unfortunate to miss out despite his quality showing against the Belgian outfit.

A frightening front three of Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz will surely cause all sorts of problems for the Brighton backline so let’s hope Merson’s prediction is spot on!

