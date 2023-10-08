‘By the letter of the law…’ – Micah Richards was adamant over point of debate in Liverpool draw

Micah Richards believes that Liverpool were hard done by over one potentially pivotal refereeing decision in today’s 2-2 draw at Brighton.

While there was thankfully no repeat of the incredibly contentious circumstances of defeat at Tottenham, the Reds will feel they have one legitimate grievance regarding a call made by Anthony Taylor.

Pascal Gross was penalised for a tug on Dominik Szoboszlai’s shirt before half-time as the official pointed to the penalty spot, but the Seagulls player got away without being carded.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Richards believes that the Germany international could’ve prevented a clear goalscoring opportunity and should’ve been sent off.

He said: (via Sky Sports live web commentary, 15:58): “I think by the letter of the law, it’s a clear and obvious opportunity. It should have been a red card. He’s just about to slide it into the net, if he didn’t pull him. A clear and obvious goal-scoring opportunity.”

READ MORE: ‘Absolutely dreadful’ – Ian Doyle laments ‘awful’ first-half Liverpool moment against Brighton

READ MORE: (Video) Mo Salah finishes slick move to draw Liverpool level v Brighton

As explained by the Liverpool Echo, it’s understood that ‘it was felt that Szoboszlai was not moving toward goal and he would have to gain possession in order for the chance to become a goal scoring opportunity’, hence why Taylor didn’t reach for a red card.

That point might be debatable, but Gross definitely got off lightly by avoiding even a yellow from the referee for what was as clear as shirt tug as you could wish to see.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with: I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

The fact that Szoboszlai’s jersey was grabbed at neck height also made it a potentially dangerous infraction from the Brighton player, who should’ve been booked at least.

The Seagulls later had a penalty shout of their own for what they felt was a handball offence by Virgil van Dijk, which rightly fell on deaf ears, but another official might still have given it on a different day.

The same could be said of a yellow – maybe even a red – card for Gross.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 7 Review 🤩: Disaster for Liverpool, captain Watkins? Injuries piling up…