Interesting Nunez-Salah statistic emerges after Liverpool’s draw with Brighton

The spoils were shared earlier today at the Amex Stadium with Liverpool and Brighton playing out a 2-2 draw.

Jurgen Klopp’s side played well in parts but never really got going and the Seagulls had chances to win the game as the clock ticked towards 90.

Simon Adringa fired the hosts ahead in the first half after intercepting a lacklustre pass from Virgil van Dijk aimed for Alexis Mac Allister.

A Mo Salah brace had the Reds ahead at the break, however, before Lewis Dunk’s close range effort dragged Roberto De Zerbi’s side level with just over 10 minutes remaining.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool might have reason to yet again feel aggrieved with a refereeing decision

Our No. 11’s first strike on the south coast was assisted by Darwin Nunez and Liverpool fans will be intrigued to discover that all five of the Uruguayan’s assists have been for Salah, as per @OptaJoe on X.

The former Benfica man has looked a lot sharper this season and he clearly has a good on-field relationship with the Egyptian King.

With today’s clash with Brighton our last before the impending international break we’ll have to wait until the Merseyside derby on October 21 to see the pair in action again.

Check @OptaJoe’s tweet below: