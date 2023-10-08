‘Said yes’: Fabrizio Romano’s drops evening transfer update on Liverpool target

Jarrod Bowen has long been mooted as a potential Liverpool transfer target, with speculation over Mo Salah’s future sure to revitalise links closer to the next summer window.

The Reds will find it somewhat more difficult to prise the Englishman away from London, however, should they wish to, after West Ham agreed a long-term contract, as reported by Fabrizio Romano on X (formerly Twitter).

The 26-year-old has been in superb form for the Hammers this term, registering seven goal contributions in eight games.

The Athletic reported on our interest in Bowen as recently as the start of September, though raised valid concerns over the likelihood of Liverpool opting to move for the forward as a potential Mo Salah replacement.

Our recruitment team’s stipulations over age profile indeed likely mean that the boat has already sailed, with younger options of the likes of Donyell Malen or Johan Bakayoko sure to be favoured.

How we’d even go about replacing our Egyptian King remains something of a mystery, of course, not to mention how we’ll go about tackling the conundrum of whether or not to offer another contract extension to ward off Saudi interest in 2024.

