(Video) Mo Salah finishes slick move to draw Liverpool level v Brighton

Just as they’ve done so often already this season, Liverpool recovered from the concession of the first goal to draw level against Brighton, and once again it was Mo Salah who delivered the goods.

Shortly before half-time at the Amex Stadium, the Egyptian applied the finishing touch to a slick move to cancel out the Seagulls’ lead.

Having been caught in possession for the home side’s goal, Alexis Mac Allister capitalised on their sloppiness to intercept, feeding the ball to Dominik Szoboszlai, who slipped through Luis Diaz with a sumptuous pass.

A neat interchange of one-touch passing culminated with Salah steering it past Bart Verbruggen to equalise, and he swiftly followed it up with another goal from the penalty spot to complete a quickfire turnaround and leave the Reds 2-1 up at the interval.

