(Video) Mo Salah fires Liverpool ahead with emphatic spot kick despite lacklustre performance from Klopp’s side

Liverpool are yet to really get going at the Amex Stadium but find themselves ahead at the break thanks to a Mo Salah brace.

The Reds fell behind to a Simon Adingra opener after a poor pass from Virgil van Dijk and a lack of concentration from Alexis Mac Allister gifted the Brighton man the ball.

Salah then dragged Liverpool level with a neat finish inside the area and then put Jurgen Klopp’s side ahead with a sublime spot kick.

Liverpool pressed Brighton well inside their own area which resulted in Dominik Szoboszlai being dragged to the floor by Pascal Gross.

Referee Anthony Taylor didn’t hesitate to award the visitors a penalty and offer the Egyptian King the chance to fire the Reds ahead despite a pretty lacklustre performance.

There is still plenty of work to do in the second half!

