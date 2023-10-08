Chris Sutton predicts five-goal thriller between Brighton and Liverpool as ‘replay’ jibe is made

Chris Sutton has predicted there’ll be a five-goal thriller when Liverpool travel to the south coast to take on Brighton later today.

Both sides were in Europa League action on Thursday with Jurgen Klopp’s side defeating Union SG 2-0 at Anfield while the Seagulls came from two goals down to draw against Marseille in France.

Brighton defeated the Reds twice at the Amex last season in both the Premier League and FA Cup but following Klopp’s rejuvenation of his midfield in the summer Sutton is expecting a 3-2 win for the Merseysiders.

“Brighton shipped six goals last week and I think Liverpool will be able to get at them down the flanks,” Sutton told BBC Sport. “Mohamed Salah looks in particularly good form at the moment – but if the Reds don’t win this game then I suppose they will want a replay, won’t they?

“I like Reds boss Jurgen Klopp but, if that happened, it would turn football into a total farce. Everyone would want every game replayed over any contentious decision that has gone against them, which is absolutely ridiculous.

“Of course they were unlucky against Tottenham and that was a horrendous decision to disallow Luis Diaz’s goal, but Liverpool have to take a bit of responsibility themselves over the red cards for Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota – I really cannot understand why they appealed against Jones’ sending-off.

READ MORE: Ange Postecoglou weighs in on Liverpool ‘facts’ as Darren England punishment verdict made

“The Seagulls played in Marseille on Thursday and we are still waiting to really see how European football will affect them this season.

“Yes, they beat Bournemouth a few days after playing AEK Athens last month, but this is a much tougher task for them.

“Brighton beat Liverpool twice at the Amex Stadium last season – 3-0 in the league and 2-1 in the FA Cup – but this is a different Liverpool side, especially in midfield. I can see Alexis Mac Allister shining on his old patch, and taking home the points.”

It will be by no means an easy game on the south coast despite the 6-1 thrashing Brighton received at Villa Park last week.

Roberto De Zerbi deserves huge credit for the work he has done since replacing Graham Potter last September and his side are extremely enjoyable to watch.

Liverpool need to be right at it and will be eager to return to winning ways in the Premier League following last weekend’s VAR blunder that cost us at least a point against Spurs.

We’ll be without Curtis Jones in midfield due to suspension while Diogo Jota will also miss the game following his red card at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Cody Gakpo, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic will all miss out through injury but let’s hope we have enough to earn a huge three points ahead of the impending international break.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 7 Review 🤩: Disaster for Liverpool, captain Watkins? Injuries piling up…