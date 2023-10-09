(Video) Anthony Taylor went to produce card for Gross after penalty incident

Pascal Gross’s foul on Dominik Szoboszlai seemed to be both a denial of a goal scoring opportunity and with no attempt to play the ball yet the German didn’t see the red card that many expected he would.

Anthony Taylor’s initial decision seemed to be correct as he pointed to the spot and then reached into his back pocket, before quickly retracting his hand.

As a VAR check then followed, it’s either been a fact that the matter of a dismissal was missed or the wrong call was surely made.

This was spotted by ex-Red Neil Mellor, he has also questioned why the foul didn’t receive a red card and why the referee never followed through with reaching for a card.

You can view the footage of Taylor and Gross via @NeilMellor33 on X:

After Szoboszlai was fouled for the LFC penalty the referee went to his pocket… but no card was shown… why not? 🤷‍♂️😳 🤔 #ref #var #NoCard #LiverpoolFC #ReviewShow pic.twitter.com/1vGkGufE1T — Neil Mellor (@NeilMellor33) October 9, 2023

