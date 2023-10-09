3 goals in 4 games: Liverpool willing to meet release clause for Europa League starlet – report

According to reports from Spain, Liverpool have a very strong interest in signing an up-and-coming talent who’s currently in the midst of a hot scoring streak.

Fichajes claimed that the Reds are so keen on Real Betis forward Assane Diao that they’re willing to pay his full release clause of €30m (£25.9m), which they can easily afford.

The Merseysiders intend to try and secure a deal which’d see the 18-year-old coming to Anfield next summer, possibly as a long-term successor to Mo Salah in Jurgen Klopp’s attack.

Diao’s first senior appearance only came in Betis’ Europa League defeat to Rangers last month, but he’s gone on to score in each of his subsequent three outings for Manuel Pellegrini’s side, one of which came in a European victory against Sparta Prague (Transfermarkt).

It’d obviously be asking an awful lot of him to maintain that 0.75 goals per game average throughout the season, never mind his career, but the youngster couldn’t have wished for a more eye-catching start to life as a first-team footballer.

He’s already proven capable of lining up on either the left or right flank (Transfermarkt), which’d offer Klopp a neat tactical flexibility if the Spain under-19 prodigy were to end up at Liverpool.

Imagine for a moment that we’d have both him and fellow teenager Ben Doak to call upon as the future of our attack. Considering what the two of them have shown in the embryonic stages of their respective senior careers, it’s a mouth-watering prospect.

The Anfield hierarchy would likely want to see a bit more of Diao before making a decision on him, but the Betis starlet has certainly gone the right way about making a name for himself on the European scene.

