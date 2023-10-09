(Video) Brighton fans give Mac Allister standing ovation after Seagulls return

Alexis Mac Allister followed up playing against his brother in the Europa League by facing his old club Brighton and his former supporters were quick to ensure he was given the reception he deserved.

After four seasons at the AMEX Stadium where the midfielder helped the club achieve their first entry to European football, it was only right they showed appreciation for his efforts.

It was refreshing to see home supporters not boo and jeer every touch of a former player, much like what Diogo Jota experiences whenever he returns to Molineux Stadium.

The interaction with both Roberto De Zerbi and the fans shows just how loved the World Cup winner was in East Sussex.

You can view the video of Mac Allister, De Zerbi and the Brighton fans via @Mundosuda on X:

Hoy Alexis Mac Allister volvió a jugar en la cancha del Brigthon después de su venta. Al finalizar el partido, De Zerbi, su ex dt lo abrazó y pidió que se lo ovacione. 🥹 Que lindo que es este deporte. pic.twitter.com/9uaIh0MWgq — MundoSuda (@Mundosuda) October 8, 2023

