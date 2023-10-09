(Video) YouTube duo fascinated after watching epic retro Liverpool victory for the first time

An American YouTube duo who watched highlights of a classic Liverpool victory for the first time were fascinated by the events which transpired.

Spencer Joyce and his friend Daniel – the men behind a channel named Embrace The Suck 21, which features them watching TV shows and other popular pursuits from this side of the Atlantic – immersed themselves in the Reds’ 4-3 Anfield epic against Newcastle from 1996.

That, of course, was the night when Stan Collymore’s stoppage time winner kept his team’s Premier League title hopes alive and dealt a colossal blow to the Magpies’ own ambitions of glory.

The duo watched open-mouthed at seeing the goal which finally settled that classic encounter and admitted their surprise at witnessing such a high-scoring game, having believed football to consist of many 0-0 stalemates but very much giving this epic thriller ‘two thumbs up’.

We’re glad you liked it, chaps, and we have plenty more unforgettable Liverpool victories to recommend if you wish to truly be converted to following the Reds!

You can see Spencer and Daniel’s reactions to the 4-3 classic below, via Embrace The Suck 21 on YouTube: