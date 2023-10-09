(Video) Klopp consoles De Zerbi as managers bond over poor refereeing decisions

It seems that Jurgen Klopp is beginning to accept that the standard of refereeing in the Premier League is not of the level that it should be but Roberto De Zerbi hasn’t had to put up with it for quite as long.

Following Virgil van Dijk’s hand being hit by the ball in the box, the Italian manager was convinced his side should have received a penalty but was instead awarded a yellow card because of how much he protested.

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp’s reaction to Alexander-Arnold’s vital interception will delight Liverpool fans

Although our boss likely didn’t think it should have been a spot-kick for the Seagulls, he clearly sympathised with how frustrating it is to play under these officials and went to comfort his counterpart.

It didn’t seem to do much in the way of calming him down but shows the mutual respect that’s clearly in place between the pair.

You can watch the interaction between Klopp and De Zerbi (from 1:19:18) via LFCTV Go:

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 7 Review 🤩: Disaster for Liverpool, captain Watkins? Injuries piling up…