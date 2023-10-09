How Klopp masterfully juggled midfield minutes since last international break

Jurgen Klopp was given the task of building a new midfield this summer and many Liverpool fans are very happy to see how we’re faring now, with most members of the squad receiving a decent amount of minutes from the boss.

Here’s the numbers of how much each man has been on the pitch since the last international break ended with our game against Wolves:

If we take out Stefan Bajcetic due to his fitness concerns, then it’s quite a balanced spread of minutes across the unit of players and with Thiago Alcantara still to add to the equation – it’s only going to get stronger.

It’s no surprise to see Dominik Szoboszlai at the top of the minutes played, with his performances and fitness being instantly recognisable for everyone.

The game against Tottenham is somewhat of an anomaly too as the manager wasn’t really handed the chance to rotate within the game, due to the two red cards we received.

Having Europa League and domestic cup games means all the players are getting time on the pitch to adapt to our style of play and it seems clear that Harvey Elliott is the man for these competitions so far.

It’ll be interesting to see how this develops throughout the season, as we may also see a change to who holds down the No.6 role full-time but one thing we certainly have is strength in depth.

It’s a refreshing insight into the options we have to hand and how good our business was in the summer.

