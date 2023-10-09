(Video) Klopp’s reaction to Alexander-Arnold’s vital interception will delight Liverpool fans

Jurgen Klopp is loved by Liverpool fans for his unfaltering enthusiasm on the sidelines for the Reds and this was once again on show during our 2-2 draw with Brighton.

When Trent Alexander-Arnold managed to stretch himself to block the ball from finding the feet of Kaoru Mitoma, all eyes were rightfully on the Scouser.

READ MORE: (Video) Peter Krawietz in disbelief over Anthony Taylor decision against Joe Gomez

However, watching the footage back also shows that our manager wasn’t far from getting his foot to the ball too – as he also stretched out his leg when the interception occurred.

The celebrations from the German afterwards can also be seen and it’s great to watch just how passionate he is about our team.

You can view the video of Klopp’s reaction (from 1:15:20) via LFCTV Go:

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 7 Review 🤩: Disaster for Liverpool, captain Watkins? Injuries piling up…