(Video) Peter Krawietz in disbelief over Anthony Taylor decision against Joe Gomez

We can all agree it was nowhere near as bad as what we saw against Tottenham but Anthony Taylor made some dubious decisions in our match against Brighton and one really upset Peter Krawietz.

Shortly after Lewis Dunk scored the equaliser, Joe Gomez ran down the wing and thought he had won a throw-in – with the linesman also agreeing with that decision.

However, the referee was of a different opinion and that led to huge protests from Jurgen Klopp and then cameras picked up the reaction of our assistant manager too.

It’s safe to say that the 51-year-old didn’t agree with the decision and it led to the rather comical scenes we saw on the bench.

You can view the video of Krawietz (from 1:29:13) via LFCTV Go:

