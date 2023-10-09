Mac Allister takes the blame for Brighton opener as Liverpool draw before international break

Alexis Mac Allister had an emotional week of football as he first faced his brother at Anfield and then returned to face his former club Brighton, during a 2-2 draw in the Premier League.

It wasn’t the perfect return though as, not only did we fail to win the game, the Argentine was involved in conceding the opening goal of the match for the Seagulls.

Speaking after his homecoming, the 24-year-old shared his thoughts: “In the end it is a point that in the future will be good for us. I think for the first goal I should have done better. I should have been aware where the player was.”

It’s good to see that the World Cup winner was able to stand up and take responsibility for his role in what could have been a moment that cost us leaving the AMEX Stadium with all three points.

After now playing 10 games for the Reds, the midfielder is getting into the swing of things at his new club and will be hoping that the end of the next international break can see him kick on and cement his place in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

With Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic nearing a return to action though, it’s not known who will be the main man for the No.6 role in our starting line-up.

This could either see the former Boca Juniors loanee nail down the defensive role, be released into a more attacking position, or see more time spent on the bench.

Nobody is guaranteed game time and so everyone will be out to impress whenever they are rewarded with minutes by the boss.

