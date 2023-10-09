Michael Owen believes Liverpool were given title boost this weekend despite dropped points

Michael Owen believes that Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes would’ve been boosted over weekend despite the Reds dropping points for the second game in a row.

Jurgen Klopp’s side relinquished the lead they held against Brighton to end up drawing 2-2, a result which leaves them three points adrift of pacesetters Tottenham.

However, with Arsenal beating Manchester City later in the day, the top four are separated by a mere three points in what’s shaping up to be a potentially thrilling title race.

When asked if the result at the Emirates Stadium was a good one for Liverpool, Owen told Premier League Productions (via Liverpool Echo): “I think it is, for the rest of the Premier League, [for] the likes of Liverpool, and even Tottenham, who often don’t support Arsenal in a game.

“Man City are the team to beat this season. To take points off them brings everyone close together… We have some big teams in the Premier League. They have their eyes on the prize and they probably wanted Arsenal to win today. And they got their wish.”

Although some might’ve believed that a draw between Arsenal and Man City would’ve been the best result for Liverpool yesterday, the Gunners winning would definitely seem preferable to the champions doing so.

Had the result gone the other way, it’d be Pep Guardiola’s side sitting top of the table four points ahead of the Reds and boosted by victory away to a direct title rival, along with the know-how of going the distance in this league.

Although we’ve yet to reach the quarterway mark of the top-flight campaign, the first two months indicate that no one team is going to freewheel away with glory, with as many as four sides having reason to believe they could be in the hunt once the business end comes around.

Hopefully Liverpool will be one of those, and to be within arm’s reach of the summit having already played four of last season’s top eight (along with a traditionally tough trips to Chelsea) is a very encouraging sign.

Even in a 2022/23 campaign fraught with difficulty, the Reds still took points off Arsenal and beat both Man City and Spurs at home. Those are the head-to-heads which could potentially prove decisive over the next seven months.

