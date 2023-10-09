(Video) What Nunez did for Mo Salah before he scored his penalty against Brighton

Mo Salah was calm and composed as he scored the penalty that put Liverpool ahead against Brighton but he owes some thanks to Darwin Nunez for his role in the build-up to the goal.

The Uruguayan was one of the first on the scene after Anthony Taylor pointed to the spot and he picked the ball straight up, before being approached by several opposition players.

As both he and Virgil van Dijk attracted attention, our Egyptian King seems to have been waiting in the background as he gathered his thoughts before taking the spot-kick.

Our No.9 then passed his mate the ball, before the former Roma man fired home and it seems this distraction tactic worked well in this case.

You can watch the footage of Nunez and Salah (from 48:00) via LFCTV Go:

