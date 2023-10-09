‘A player I love…’ – Mo Salah’s national team coach heaps glowing praise on Liverpool icon

Mo Salah’s national team coach has issued a glowing endorsement of the qualities that the Liverpool icon brings to the Egypt setup.

The 31-year-old is the undisputed standout name among his country’s squad and is the Pharaohs’ second-highest scorer of all time with 51 goals (11v11).

However, speaking to Record (via GOAL), Rui Vitoria was keen to stress the impact that the Anfield legend makes behind the scenes, as well as what we consistently witness on the pitch.

The 53-year-old said: “Salah is a player I love on the pitch and I love off the pitch, because he represents what I understand he should be as a player.

“Extreme humility, friendliness, very positive energy. A tremendous focus on his profession. Always concerned about colleagues and the team. That makes me very satisfied. I’m glad we have him and he’s a decisive player.”

READ MORE: Liverpool set to make January transfer call on £43m-rated target; agent has spoken of Reds’ interest

READ MORE: Liverpool journalist laments fellow reporter’s 13-word comment just prior to Brighton’s equaliser

Imagine being a youngster breaking into the Egyptian senior national team and sharing a dressing room and training pitch with Salah.

The 31-year-old’s world-class status has long since been beyond dispute, with the winger delivering consistent end product throughout his six-and-a-bit years at Liverpool, become the club’s fifth-highest scorer in its 131-year history (lfchistory.net).

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with: I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

Vitoria’s insight also illustrates that the Reds attacker is an inspirational figure behind the scenes, conducting himself impeccably and looking out for his teammates rather than carrying an ego and strutting around with a superstar attitude.

That combination of off-field humility and on-field brilliance must make Salah an absolute dream for any coach to have in their team, and LFC can feel blessed to have benefitted from his mercurial talents ever since his arrival at Anfield in the summer of 2017.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 7 Review 🤩: Disaster for Liverpool, captain Watkins? Injuries piling up…