Ryan Gravenberch handed Netherlands punishment after missing last international break

Ryan Gravenberch has enjoyed a positive start to life as a Liverpool player and was desperately unlucky to not have continued his impressive run of goal contributions for the Reds, with a painful miss against Brighton.

However, it was a decision of his back in early September to choose settling into his new home on Merseyside over participating in a selection for Under-21 international action – that has come back to bite him.

Now, with both the senior and Under-21 side being announced and the 21-year-old being missed off from both – it seems clear that both managers Erwin van de Looi and Ronald Koeman are holding a grudge against our midfielder.

The former Bayern Munich man will no doubt do his talking on the pitch for Jurgen Klopp and that will again see him rewarded with game time for his nation in the near future.

For now though, we’re the real benefactors of this decision and the chance to add a fresh body in when this break comes to an end will be a huge boost for the boss and for us as fans.

After seeing how our new-look team has settled in so quickly, the chance for the former Ajax star to continue to learn and adapt whilst his teammates are around the world – could be best for us in the long-term.

You can view the confirmation of both the senior and Under-21 Dutch sides via @OnsOranje on X:

