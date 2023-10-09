(Video) Virgil Van Dijk upsets Pascal Gross with pre-penalty antics at AMEX Stadium

There’s been plenty of attention around whether Pascal Gross should have been sent off for his foul on Luis Diaz but before that was even considered, it seems that Virgil van Dijk rubbed him up the wrong way.

As Anthony Taylor communicated to the players that there were two VAR checks in place in the lead up to the spot kick that Mo Salah was soon going to dispatch, our captain came onto the scene.

The Dutchman appeared to shout words of encouragement to his teammates but that also seemed to upset the German, who approached and had a comment to make to our skipper.

It’s tough to know what either man said to each other but it’s fair to say they didn’t see eye to eye!

You can view the interaction between Van Dijk and Gross (from 47:03) via LFCTV Go:

