‘I think’: John Aldridge says Liverpool have a player who could become absolutely brilliant

John Aldridge lauded Ryan Gravenberch’s overall impact in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Dutchman was brought onto the field of play as a half-time substitution for Harvey Elliott and came close to putting the tie comfortably in the visitors’ favour.

“I don’t know why we keep starting games so slowly,” the former Red wrote in his Echo column.

“We had five minutes in the first half where we were brilliant, but we were not at it for the other 40.

“Ryan Gravenberch missed a golden opportunity to make it 3-1, and should have scored, but I think he did well after coming on and made a big impact. He could be a shining light for the future.”

The Merseysiders went on to share the spoils with Roberto De Zerbi’s men after what was a thrilling encounter down on the South Coast.

It’s fair to say that our latest signing has already looked far more at home in Merseyside than he ever did at Bayern Munich, and Jurgen Klopp’s growing trust in his abilities already appears to be paying dividends.

It would have been quite the statement to his competition in the middle of the park too to have potentially sealed the tie in our favour had he converted his close-range chance.

We won’t hold it against him, of course – certainly not after witnessing some of the chances Darwin Nunez has neglected to put away! – and it could be argued he was more than a little hard done by to not start the clash in question over Harvey Elliott.

