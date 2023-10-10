(Video) Alexander-Arnold on being in charge of club fines now Milner has left

One of the biggest things for the players behind the scenes at Liverpool is fines and it’s an important way to set standards within the dressing room and Trent Alexander-Arnold has discussed how that overlaps with his role as vice-captain.

With James Milner being the judge and jury in the past, our No.66 now has a senior role: “I might see someone coming in late, Virg might see someone with the wrong T-shirt, Robbo might see something, do something or whoever. And then it’s kind of just like a culture now that we just demand it from each other.

“And of course, it’s funny as well. I enjoy seeing other people get fined! It’s funny if we’re all in the treatment room and you know someone’s coming in, like, a little bit late, you can hear someone coming down the corridor a little bit late.

“Everyone’s like, “Ooooh.” And then when they come in, everyone’s celebrating and laughing.

“But if it’s happening a couple of times, people will be told, “Look, what are you playing at now?”

It’s a great way of entertaining the players but also keeping them in line and now that he’s been promoted to the senior role amongst the players, the Scouser is pivotal in carrying this model on from those who came before.

Whether it’s the right-back, Virgil van Dijk or Andy Robertson – everyone has a role in keeping Jurgen Klopp’s squad together.

You can view Alexander-Arnold’s comments on fines (from 15:25) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

