(Video) Alexander-Arnold: ‘everyone’s got an opinion’ – Trent on local fans and players

Trent Alexander-Arnold is known as ‘the Scouser in our team’, is certainly proud to be a product of the city and has been sharing his thoughts on why so many good local players have been produced.

Speaking on the ‘We are Liverpool’ podcast, our No.66 spoke about the abundance of talent in Liverpool: “I think it’s just the love for football within the city. I can only really judge off my experience, and it was all my mates, my brothers, the people I was around, it just dominated everything, it’s all that we spoke about, we all lived it, breathed it, but that was normal.

“It’s not until you get exposed to the bigger, wider world and you’re like, “In fact, there’s more going on.” In the city, it’s like football’s everything. It’s all you speak about. There’s Liverpool, Everton, the results on the weekend, the teams, the transfers, who’s good, who’s bad, and everyone’s got an opinion.

“And then everyone’s trying to make it as well, everyone wants to be a footballer. So I just think it’s the love for the game, and it’s all we know, it’s not added pressure, but it’s like… you enjoy it.

“Still to this day, it’s just all I’ve ever known, is just football every single day. Still the same now. Just live, breathe it, watch it, do everything around football, it’s just normality to me.

It seems that our right-back is clearly proud to have been born in his hometown and that we are all so football mad, whether it’s blue or red – player or supporter.

The passion the 25-year-old has for the game is clear and that shines on the pitch as our vice-captain clearly loves being so involved in our club.

You can view Alexander-Arnold’s comments on Scousers (from 4:20) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

