(Video) Alexander-Arnold comments on whether he needs a new chant after Curtis Jones progression

Trent Alexander-Arnold is coined as ‘the Scouser in our team’ by Liverpool supporters but given the emergence of Curtis Jones and his progression to becoming a first-team player, perhaps it’s time for a change.

Speaking on the ‘We are Liverpool’ podcast, our No.66 was asked if he needs a new chant and replied: “Potentially. I mean, [Curtis Jones is] playing every week, so I think… Yeah, maybe we can share the song. Maybe we can share the song rather than just me having it. But, no, it’s good.

READ MORE: Ex-Liverpool and Man City midfielder set to land new managerial role; won double in maiden season as boss

“I think it’s always a good time when you’ve got multiple [Scousers] in the team. I always grew up watching the two main ones, in Carra and Stevie, so hopefully we can bring that feeling back, as what I had growing up”.

For the next generation of local players within the city, having two heroes to aspire to emulate is really important and let’s hope that both men can go on to further the legacy of homegrown players who have represented our club with distinction in the past.

You can view Alexander-Arnold’s comments on Jones and his chant (from 0:43) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 7 Review 🤩: Disaster for Liverpool, captain Watkins? Injuries piling up…