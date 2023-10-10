(Video) Darwin Nunez was a smash hit among some Brighton supporters before Liverpool clash

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez proved to be a very popular figure among some Brighton supporters prior to Sunday’s 2-2 draw between the teams.

LFC’s official YouTube channel shared previously unseen footage from the Amex Stadium, including a series of clips from around the ground before the match.

One of them showed the 24-year-old being called over by Seagulls fans who got in nice and early, and the Uruguayan stopped to shake hands, pose for selfies and sign autographs for those assembled.

Believe it or not, Nunez was actually linked with Brighton in the summers of 2020 and 2021 (Andy Naylor), but although he subsequently signed for Benfica and then Liverpool instead, he still seems to have plenty of admirers in Sussex.

It seems that the returning Alexis Mac Allister wasn’t the only Reds player to prove a smash hit among the home fans at the Amex on Sunday!

You can view Nunez’s interactions with the Brighton fans below (from 1:57), via Liverpool FC on YouTube: