(Video) Luis Diaz on what he ‘wants the most’ against Darwin Nunez this week

Luis Diaz has joined up with his Colombian teammates for international duty this week and he’s set to face Darwin Nunez and Uruguay, with local press understandably interested in the meeting of the two club teammates.

Speaking with the media, our No.7 said (translated via @estoesanfield_): “May the best team win and things like that. I wish [Darwin] the best always, he is a good friend and colleague. We have to get the result, which is what I want most”.

It’s nice to hear that the friendship is clearly in place between the two Reds but that will be put aside when their nations go head-to-head in a World Cup qualifier that will obviously mean so much to them both.

We can only echo the statement of ‘may the best team win’ and hopefully they both find a way to participate in the North American competition in 2026 but also come back from this set of fixtures without any fitness concerns.

You can watch Diaz’s comments on Nunez via @DeportesEH on X:

¿Luis Díaz apostó con Darwin Núñez para el partido Colombia-Uruguay? Esto dijo el extremo guajiro. pic.twitter.com/5RX50Ottim — Deportes El Heraldo (@DeportesEH) October 9, 2023

