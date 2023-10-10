‘He’s a bit…’ – Outspoken pundit has one peculiar criticism of Dominik Szoboszlai at Liverpool

Dominik Szoboszlai has deservedly earned no shortage of plaudits since joining Liverpool in July, illuminating Anfield with tremendous performances and stunning goals.

However, the 22-year-old still hasn’t been immune from some criticism, with one outspoken pundit highlighting what he believes is a standout flaw in the Hungarian.

Speaking on The Stand podcast, Eamon Dunphy said of the midfielder: “I think he’s a bit of a lightweight, but he’s a very good footballer. It takes some time to get used to the intensity of the Premier League. It isn’t like that in Hungary or anywhere else for that matter.”

At 6 foot 1, Szoboszlai isn’t exactly a shrinking violet, and he wouldn’t have already earned comparisons to Steven Gerrard if he didn’t have a combative streak about him.

The statistics are there to show that the 22-year-old isn’t afraid to get stuck in, posting the third-most tackles of anyone in the Liverpool squad this season with nine (FBref).

Also, while the Premier League presents its own unique challenges in terms of gameplay, it’s not as if the Hungarian had been completely alien to a very high level of football before coming to Anfield, having previously played regularly in the Bundesliga and Champions League (Transfermarkt).

Szoboszlai is more than able to hold his own in the English top flight, and technically he’s already proven to be one of the best players in the division.

It should also be noted that Dunphy has a penchant for controversial put-downs of footballers, including a few of Liverpool’s 2005 Champions League winners, notoriously calling Harry Kewell ‘a fat clown’, sniping that Luis Garcia ‘belongs in a dustbin’ and ludicrously dubbing Gerrard ‘a nothing player’ (Irish Mirror).

We seriously doubt that the Reds’ current number 8 is going to lose one wink of sleep over the outspoken Irish pundit’s latest bizarre broadside.

