(Video) Everton or Manchester United – Alexander-Arnold names which club he hates more

It’s always a tough question when you ask any Liverpool fan who they dislike more, Everton or Manchester United, and now Trent Alexander-Arnold has shared his thoughts on the age-old debate.

Speaking on the ‘We are Liverpool’ podcast, our No.66 responded to Jan Molby by stating: “That’s a tough one. Ohhh. That is a hard one. Difficult, because I think watching when I was growing up, watching the first team, it was always United dominated everything, so naturally, as a Liverpool fan, I had that dislike towards them.

“They won everything, they dominated, it was always them. But from a personal one, I knew a lot more Evertonians. I was around them, it was a lot more intense with them, a lot more interaction.

“Like I said, I was going to school with a lot of players that were there and that rivalry grew on a personal level from young, but I think if I was watching the first team, and I was watching the likes of Stevie and them boys… ..I’d always want them to beat United more than Everton. That’s the way I saw it”.

It seems that as a player the Scouser wants, or at least when he was younger wanted, to beat the Blues more but looking at the team as a fan – then it’s those from Old Trafford.

Fortunately, our vice-captain has plenty of memories in the bank already of beating both by huge scorelines and that’s something nobody can ever take away from him.

You can view Alexander-Arnold’s thoughts on Everton and Manchester United (from 7:07) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

