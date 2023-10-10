Ex-Liverpool and Man City midfielder set to land new managerial role; won double in maiden season as boss

Liverpool have had a host of great players over the years, with several of them having gone on to have strong managerial careers and now there are a group of men who are starting their journey in the coaching world.

After seeing Steven Gerrard win the league with Rangers and Xabi Alonso thriving with Bayer 04 Leverkusen, it’s an exciting time for some younger ex-Reds in the game and now Albert Riera looks set to land a new job.

L’Équipe are now reporting (translated) that Bordeaux have: ‘made Albert Riera their priority for the position of coach’.

After winning a league and cup double in his maiden campaign as a boss with NK Celje in Slovenia, it’s clear that several clubs are keeping tabs on the 41-year-old’s progress.

The Spaniard is currently sitting top of the Slovenian PrvaLiga once again but it looks like his attention will soon be switching to the interests of the French outfit instead.

Girondins de Bordeaux are placed 13th in Ligue 2 and so it’s going to be an uphill battle for the former Manchester City man to gain promotion in the near future.

We can all only send the best wishes to the former winger and hope that his managerial CV continues to grow with more and more success being achieved.

If the move to a new club and country is completed, then it’ll be exciting to see how it unfolds.

