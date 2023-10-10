(Video) James Milner just loved reuniting with his former Liverpool teammates on Sunday

On Sunday, James Milner was reunited with many of his former Liverpool teammates for the first time since he left Anfield at the end of last season, and he unsurprisingly looked delighted to see them.

Now at Brighton, the 37-year-old welcomed the Reds to the Amex Stadium last weekend, although he still hasn’t played against the Merseysiders since March 2015, having not been in the Seagulls’ matchday squad two days ago (Transfermarkt).

LFC’s official YouTube channel shared previously unseen footage from after the game which showed the veteran meeting up with some of the men with whom he shared the home dressing room at Anfield in the past.

There was a friendly post-match conversation with Virgil van Dijk, while Kostas Tsimikas offered him a hug upon the pair reuniting in the tunnel.

Milner clearly made some lasting friendships during his eight years at Liverpool, and he can be assured of a glowing reception from the Kop when Brighton visit us for the return fixture at the end of March.

You can view Milner’s reunion with his former teammates below (from 15:08), via Liverpool FC on YouTube: