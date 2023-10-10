(Video) Lallana and Klopp exchange in Amex tunnel will warm the hearts of every Liverpool fan

It’s now been more than three years since Adam Lallana left Liverpool, but he and Jurgen Klopp clearly still have plenty of affection for one another.

The duo reunited at the weekend when the Reds took on Brighton at the Amex Stadium, with the midfielder and manager sharing a warm embrace upon meeting each other in the tunnel prior to the game.

It’s by no means the first time they’ve come up against one another since the 35-year-old’s exit from Anfield in 2020 – he’s actually played against us six times since then (Transfermarkt), although he didn’t make it onto the pitch on Sunday.

It may have been Brendan Rodgers who brought Lallana to Liverpool, but it was under Klopp that the player spent most of his Reds career and won the Premier League and Champions League, and the insider footage from LFC’s YouTube channel shows that he continues to adore his former boss.

It was a moment which’ll warm the hearts of every Kopite!

You can view the exchange between Lallana and Klopp below (from 3:11), via Liverpool FC on YouTube: