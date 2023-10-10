99th percentile for pass completion: Liverpool ‘haven’t forgotten’ about possession monster ahead of likely January transfer – report

Liverpool may wish to take a serious look at the available options in the holding midfield role in January given their current struggles.

One name the Reds certainly ‘haven’t forgotten about’ ahead of said window is Fluminense’s Andre, as reported in a tweet by the Echo’s Ian Doyle.

#LFC haven't forgotten about Andre – and a key date is coming into focus with another defensive midfielder arriving sooner rather than later 🔴https://t.co/FYYQFSAT02 — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) October 10, 2023

The Merseysiders were credited with serious interest in the midfielder in the summer, though the nature of the Brazilian top-flight’s fixture schedule precluded Jurgen Klopp’s men from sealing a deal.

That theoretically should be set to change come January, with the Brazilian Serie A, with the season coming to a close in December.

A quick glance at the 22-year-old’s stats, courtesy of FBref (analysing 3,434 minutes played), certainly indicates why our recruitment team are keen, with the player registering in the 99th percentile against his positional peers for pass completion and passes attempted.

In an increasingly possession-oriented side, Andre’s sheer comfort on the ball could be a hugely valuable trait, especially when looking to act asthe go-between for the backline and midfield – a task that has, at times, proved challenging for Alexis Mac Allister.

