Dates for the diary: When Liverpool’s players will be in action on international duty this week

For the second time since the start of September, Liverpool have a number of first-team players traversing the globe on international duty over the coming days.

No fewer than 16 members of Jurgen Klopp’s first-team squad have been called up by their countries, a number which’d be even higher had injuries to Cody Gakpo, Caoimhin Kelleher and Stefan Bajcetic not precluded them from being involved.

Several of the Reds’ underage crop have also been selected by their nations, but we’ll focus here on those who are involved at senior level at Anfield.

When can we see Liverpool’s international stars in action over the coming days? We’ve marked your card below!

Thursday 12th

Liverpool’s South American quartet will be in 2026 World Cup qualifying action on Thursday night (or the early hours of Friday morning), with two of them facing each other as Luis Diaz‘s Colombia host Darwin Nunez‘s Uruguay at 9:30pm UK time.

Shortly after that game finishes, Alexis Mac Allister‘s Argentina host Paraguay, while at 1:30am UK time on Friday, Alisson Becker will hope to be in the Brazil line-up to face Venezuela.

Earlier on Thursday night (7:45pm), Andy Robertson can start planning to spend next summer in Germany if Scotland win away to Spain, a result which’d secure their place at Euro 2024.

Mo Salah‘s Egypt have qualified for their own continental finals next year, and their preparation for Africa Cup of Nations sees the Pharaohs take on Zambia at 5pm.

England’s qualifying campaign for the 2025 European Under-21 Championship sees them host Serbia (7:45pm), with Liverpool duo Harvey Elliott and Jarell Quansah among the players in Lee Carsley’s squad.

Friday 13th

Much of the LFC focus on Friday night will be geared towards Euro 2024 qualifying action, although one standout friendly fixture sees England – with Trent Alexander-Arnold back in the squad after being forced to miss out last month due to injury – host Australia at Wembley.

Elsewhere, two of his clubmates go head to head in a marquee European qualifier. The Reds’ centre-back pairing of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate will be on opposite sides as Netherlands host France, with the Oranje seeking to avenge their 4-0 thrashing by Les Bleus in the reverse fixture earlier this year.

In the same group, Kostas Tsimikas will be in Dublin to try and help Greece complete a double triumph over Republic of Ireland, who they defeated in June to keep themselves firmly in the qualification picture.

The other Euro 2024 qualifying game with Liverpool involvement is Portugal’s home clash against Slovakia, with Diogo Jota hoping to build up the two goals he netted in his country’s 9-0 romp over Luxembourg last month.

Each of those games has a 7:45pm kick-off.

At the slightly earlier time of 7pm, Ben Doak is set to feature for Scotland’s under-21s in their European qualifier at home to Hungary.

For those of you whose time is your own at 11:35am on Friday morning, you can see Wataru Endo line out for Japan against Canada in a fixture officially billed as the Mizuho Blue Dream Match.

Saturday 14th

There’s just the one Liverpool player to watch out for on Saturday, as Dominik Szoboszlai captains Hungary in their Euro 2024 qualifier at home to Serbia, with whom they’re level on points at the summit of Group G but have a game in hand.

A win for the 22-year-old’s side would put them in firm control to finish top of the group and reach their third consecutive European finals. Kick-off is at 7:45pm.

Monday 16th

For the second time in four days, Van Dijk comes up against a fellow Liverpool defender, with Netherlands travelling to face Tsimikas and Greece in Group B of the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Elsewhere, Jota and Portugal could already have booked their place at the finals next June by the time they travel to Bosnia-Herzegovina. Both of those clashes kick off at 7:45pm.

Earlier in the evening, Elliott and Quansah will hope to feature for England’s under-21s in their European qualifier against Ukraine (5:30pm), while Salah‘s Egypt take on Algeria in another friendly with a view towards AFCON (5pm).

Tuesday 17th

There’ll be two more Euro 2024 qualifiers at 7:45pm next Tuesday with Liverpool involvement, including England v Italy at Wembley in a repeat of the final of the most recent edition of the tournament. Trent‘s team endured heartbreak that night but will seek to do the double over the Azzurri in this campaign.

At the same time, Szoboszlai and Hungary will be targeting three points away to minnows Lithuania.

The theme of Reds defenders facing each other during this international break continues, with France hosting Scotland as Konate and Robertson are set to come head to head (8pm).

At 11:10am UK time, Endo‘s Japan host Tunisia in the Kirin Cup, while at 5:30pm, Doak will be in action for Scotland’s under-21s as they take on Malta in a European qualifier.

Liverpool’s international involvement for October culminates with matchday 4 of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. All three games featuring Reds players take place in the early hours of Wednesday morning GMT.

Diaz‘s Colombia are first up in the altitude of Ecuador (12:30am), with Nunez and Alisson in opposition as Uruguay host Brazil (1am). Finally, for those with the fortitude to stay up until 3am, you can see Mac Allister‘s Argentina in action against Peru.

