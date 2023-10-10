Luis Diaz breaks silence on notorious disallowed goal with admirable level-headedness

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz has broken his public silence on the goal he wrongly had disallowed in the Reds’ recent 2-1 defeat at Tottenham.

The 26-year-old was incorrectly flagged for offside just as he dispatched the ball to the net for what would’ve been the opener, and the subsequent VAR shambles which ensued served only to heighten the frustration for anyone of an LFC perspective.

Upon reporting for national team duty with Colombia, he was asked about that notorious incident, reflecting upon it with admirable grace and level-headedness.

Diaz told El Heraldo: “The goal issue was a bit complicated. At the time it hit me very hard, but not only for me, but for all my colleagues. In the middle of the game we talked a lot about it, it was a positive result that was going to help us.

“These are things that happen, referees are human. We have to take it easy and it will be next time.”

READ MORE: ‘That’s what happens…’ – Ex-EPL winner critical of Liverpool stalwart over one moment v Brighton

READ MORE: ‘He’s a bit…’ – Outspoken pundit has one peculiar criticism of Dominik Szoboszlai at Liverpool

Diaz must be an absolute saint to look back upon such an inexcusably daft error from the match officials with such poise and maturity. Even allowing for the passage of a few days since the incident, many other players might well have been spitting fire had it happened to them.

The Liverpool forward knows that, as unjust as it was, there’s nothing he or his team can now do about the events in north London, other than use it as a motivator to hoover up the points we could’ve had if things had transpired differently that evening.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with: I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

It was the result of genuine human error, but nonetheless had serious consequences, and those responsible for the goal being disallowed need to learn from their lapses in judgement.

Hopefully when we’re talking about Diaz after the international break, we’ll be talking about him banging in goals for the Reds which actually do stand.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 8 Review 🤩: Isak or Alvarez the man to watch? Dominance in EOTK’s league, time to go big on Villa/Spurs/West Ham…