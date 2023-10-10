Darwin Nunez sends message to Luis Diaz ahead of international face-off

It’s not often that you see Liverpool teammates going head-to-head but when Darwin Nunez meets Luis Diaz later this week, we’re going to be given the chance to watch the unique occurrence.

Speaking with ESPN (translated), our No.9 said: “It will be a nice match between Colombia and Uruguay. We have to enjoy the game, we are going to meet Lucho. Wish him luck and may the best win.

“This is the second time I have come to play in Colombia. The first time I did it in this heat and now I hope it will also be a nice game for both of us”.

READ MORE: (Video) Luis Diaz on what he ‘wants the most’ against Darwin Nunez this week

It’s refreshingly honest from the 24-year-old as he is clearly looking forward to facing his Anfield teammate but also has a clear focus on trying to win the game and gain three points.

With both players and nations trying to navigate a way to get into the 2026 World Cup in North America, it’s going to be a matter of leaving everything on the pitch and putting friendships aside.

We and Jurgen Klopp wouldn’t expect anything less from the players that he has assembled in his star-studded squad, as they are all competitors at the highest possible level.

READ MORE: (Video) Trent Alexander-Arnold’s highlights of his performance against Mitoma

The main concern for us will be that two members of our forward line can return to Merseyside without any injuries or fitness concerns, as we plot a route to the top of the Premier League table.

With rotation needed for the Europa League and domestic cup competitions, we can’t afford anyone joining Cody Gakpo on the treatment table.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 7 Review 🤩: Disaster for Liverpool, captain Watkins? Injuries piling up…