(Video) Pundit has worst reason for prime Hazard being ‘better’ than prime Salah

Eden Hazard has announced his retirement from football and it seems to have sparked a debate over who was/is the better player, him or Mo Salah.

We’re all both biased and correct with our assumptions that the Egyptian King will clearly be the man who reigns supreme in this argument but Gabriele Marcotti had a different opinion.

For the reason of: “I think he has created more of his own shots” which quite simply makes no sense, this apparently places the ex-Chelsea man above our No.11.

It’s bizarre that this is the conversation that has come from the Belgian’s retirement at 32-years-old, when at a year younger his ‘rival’ is still at the very peak of his powers.

You can watch Marcotti’s comments on Salah and Hazard via @ESPNUK on X:

Prime Eden Hazard or Prime Mo Salah? @Marcotti and @LaurensJulien make their picks 🤔 pic.twitter.com/CjOp0CIJDf — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) October 10, 2023

