Fabrizio Romano outlines Liverpool’s stance on Stefan Bajcetic amid loan exit ‘speculation’

Fabrizio Romano has outlined Liverpool’s stance on Stefan Bajcetic in the wake of ‘speculation’ over a potential loan exit for the midfielder.

The 18-year-old has been limited to just two appearances so far this season (Transfermarkt), having briefly returned from a long-term injury before suffering another minor issue over the past couple of weeks (liverpoolfc.com).

Competition for places in midfield has also been strengthened considerably during the summer, which could present a challenge for him to break into the team even when fully fit.

However, as Romano explains in his latest Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, Liverpool still regard Bajcetic as an important part of their squad.

The Italian journalist outlined: “There’s also been some speculation about a possible loan move for youngster Stefan Bajcetic.

“He hasn’t played as much this season, partly due to injury problems, but he’s still considered an important player for present and future of the club, with Liverpool feeling they have a very talented prospect on their hands.

“It’s not looking easy for him to break back into the side with so many signings of course, but at the moment Liverpool have not made any decision on Bajcetic, so we will see what happens later this year.”

It was such a shame to see Bajcetic succumb to an adductor injury last March, having broken into the first team at Liverpool and impressed in a largely stale midfield at Anfield.

His cause hasn’t been helped by four new arrivals in that area of the pitch during the summer, two of whom (Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch) have only started sporadically since coming to the club.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai appear to have two of the three midfield berths more or less boxed off when available, while Curtis Jones had been a near-certain starter before his red card at Tottenham instigated a three-match domestic suspension.

With Harvey Elliott also in the mix and Thiago Alcantara to add once he recovers from injury problems of his own, Jurgen Klopp will be spoiled for choice when he has all of those to call upon.

Such intense competition for places could make the prospect of a loan exit for Bajcetic a logical one, with the aforementioned Elliott able to testify to the long-term value of the right temporary move, having never looked back since his spell at Blackburn in 2020/21.

Nonetheless, the Spain under-21 youngster deserves to be given time and space to try and earn back a place in Liverpool’s midfield, especially if some of his teammates were to encounter injury woes similar to his own.

