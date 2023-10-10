‘That’s what happens…’ – Ex-EPL winner critical of Liverpool stalwart over one moment v Brighton

David Seaman was critical of Alisson Becker’s positioning for Brighton’s first goal against Liverpool in the teams’ 2-2 draw on Sunday.

The home side struck first at the Amex Stadium when Simon Adingra found the net from almost 30 yards, taking full advantage of a collective litany of errors at the back from Jurgen Klopp’s side.

That included the usually rock-solid goalkeeper, who was caught in something of a no-man’s-land when the Seagulls winger took aim.

Speaking on the Seaman Says podcast, the former Premier League-winning stopper said: “Alisson playing it out from the back, the defender losing it, and he’d be totally out of position. You know because of the way the ball went in. It wasn’t right down the post, it was in the goal a little bit.

“He just lost all his bearings, and that’s what happens when you’re outside your area and trying to get back. I always tried to use my penalty spot as my guide.”

READ MORE: ‘He’s a bit…’ – Outspoken pundit has one peculiar criticism of Dominik Szoboszlai at Liverpool

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano outlines Liverpool’s stance on Stefan Bajcetic amid loan exit ‘speculation’

As much as we adore Alisson, we have to agree with Seaman that the 31-year-old’s positioning for Adingra’s goal was far from ideal, even if the Brighton youngster should never have been given the opportunity to let fly from distance.

That passage of play also highlighted the dangers which come from playing out from the back, a strategy preferred by many football managers in the modern era despite its inherent risks.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with: I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

However, one misjudgment doesn’t detract from how magnificent a goalkeeper the Brazilian has been and continues to be for Liverpool.

The number of jaw-dropping saves he’s made since his arrival at Anfield in 2018 has led to him being regarded as arguably the best player in his position in the world, and without him it’s highly doubtful that the Reds would’ve enjoyed the success they’ve had under Klopp.

What happened on Sunday was nothing more than a rare blemish for the outstanding stopper.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 7 Review 🤩: Disaster for Liverpool, captain Watkins? Injuries piling up…