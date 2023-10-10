Alan Shearer says one thing is stopping him from naming Liverpool title challengers

Alan Shearer expressed his doubts over Liverpool’s credentials as title challengers this season after the Reds dropped points again in a Premier League fixture.

The former Newcastle striker pointed to the club’s leaky backline – which has, admittedly, shipped four goals in the last two top-flight games – as the main cause for concern.

“So far, Liverpool are right up there, but I am not convinced they will sustain a title challenge,” the BBC Sport pundit wrote for the broadcaster.

“Jurgen Klopp’s side are always going to score goals because of the attacking players that they have, but I still have my doubts about them defensively.

“The Reds are exciting to watch when they come forward but we saw again in their draw with Brighton that they concede too easily – there is something missing at the back.

“I know Ibrahima Konate will be back from injury soon, which will help, but teams seem to be able to play through them quite easily and they just don’t look solid enough.”

Regardless, the Merseysiders find themselves in fourth in the table and only three points off Tottenham at the summit.

You could argue, too, that we have a genuine case to feel a little aggrieved at the fact we were denied a spot at the head of the table thanks to some inept officiating at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

To be completely fair to our backline, it’s hard to place the blame on a back four for Simon Adingra’s goal when Alexis Mac Allister loses possession as the last line of defence before the back four.

That’s not to place blame on the Argentinian, who is, of course, not playing in his natural position against a superb pressing team in Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton and Hove Albion.

You could make an argument about the defending of Solly March’s free-kick for Lewis Dunk’s equaliser but the simple fact of the matter is that it was a wonderful bit of play from the hosts that deserved to be rewarded.

