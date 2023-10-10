(Video) Trent finally shares his hilarious response to Klopp telling him he’s vice-captain

Trent Alexander-Arnold was understandably at a bit of a loss for words when being informed by Jurgen Klopp that he was the club’s new vice-captain.
The Academy graduate recounted the moment he received the good news on Liverpool’s pre-season tour of Singapore in the latest episode of the We Are Liverpool podcast.
What a proud moment it must have been for the Scouser in our team – and well-deserved, too, we might add!
Hopefully, the combination of Virgil van Dijk as skipper and our No.66 just behind him will prove to be a successful one for the years to come.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC:
“It was a surreal moment, a proud moment…” ✊
We Are Liverpool with @TrentAA is available NOW! Watch the latest episode for FREE on LFCTV GO. You can also find it on YouTube, Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts 🎙️
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 10, 2023