(Video) Trent finally shares his hilarious response to Klopp telling him he’s vice-captain

Trent Alexander-Arnold was understandably at a bit of a loss for words when being informed by Jurgen Klopp that he was the club’s new vice-captain.

The Academy graduate recounted the moment he received the good news on Liverpool’s pre-season tour of Singapore in the latest episode of the We Are Liverpool podcast.

What a proud moment it must have been for the Scouser in our team – and well-deserved, too, we might add!

Hopefully, the combination of Virgil van Dijk as skipper and our No.66 just behind him will prove to be a successful one for the years to come.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC: