Trent Alexander-Arnold answers James Maddison’s Instagram banter with the perfect riposte

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold delivered a stinging riposte to social media banter from England teammate James Maddison.

The pair have teamed up for international duty but were recently in opposition with each other when Tottenham defeated the Reds 2-1 in a Premier League clash which was rife with controversial refereeing decisions.

The VAR shambles over Luis Diaz’s wrongly disallowed goal led Jurgen Klopp to suggest that replaying the fixture would be warranted, a comment which was met with widespread scorn and reflected in chants by Brighton supporters last weekend.

Maddison also got on the act, posting a photo of him and Trent on Instagram along with the caption ‘Still asking for a replay’, followed by snoring, crying with laughter and heart emojis.

If the Spurs midfielder thought he’d have the last word, though, he reckoned without the wit of the Liverpool star, who duly replied ‘Still asking to see my trophies’ along with the same three emojis.

The Tottenham man might’ve won the FA Cup and Community Shield during his time at Leicester, but Trent also has those on his CV, plus the Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup, Carabao Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

It was quite the riposte to his England colleague, and it’s good to see the duo being able to share jokes with one another despite being on opposite sides of that recent controversy in north London.

You can view the Instagram exchange below through screenshots shared on Twitter/X by @TheKopWatch: