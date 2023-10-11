(Video) When Trent Alexander-Arnold had James Maddison on his knees apologising

James Maddison has come back into the news as he joked about Trent Alexander-Arnold still asking for a replay when the pair reunited at England training, for the first time since the widely reported game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Now though a resurfaced clip has been shared online that shows when our No.66 really got one over the former Leicester City midfielder.

The 26-year-old was trying to claim he was better at FIFA than the Scouser but our man had the perfect response, claiming he had a video of the Spurs vice captain on his knees apologising.

Our right-back then provided the video for everyone present and it’s fair to say he proved who was better at the game.

You can watch the video of Alexander-Arnold and Maddison courtesy of Sports Direct Football on TikTok (via @lfcJ7_ on X):

says the guy who got on his knees and apologised to Trent himself 😂😂😭😭 https://t.co/60V3UePl9b pic.twitter.com/hJ0caJw5eG — J7 (@lfcJ7_) October 10, 2023

